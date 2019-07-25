UrduPoint.com
Increasing Number Of Combatants Willing To Stop Fighting In DRC - UN Official

Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

A growing number of soldiers from armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have expressed their intention to stop fighting since the formation of President Felix Tshisekedi's Office, Head of the UN DRC Stabilization Mission Leila Zerrougui said during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday

"I would also like to draw your attention to the opportunity presented by the increasing number of armed combatants who have expressed willingness to lay down their weapons since President Tshisekedi's assumption of office," Zerrougui said.

Zerrougui said that among those fighters willing to put down their weapons are combatants from Kamwina Nsapu militia in the Kasai region, Mai-Mai and TWA groups in South Kivu and Tanganyika provinces.

"MONUSCO [the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC] is working closely with the Congolese authorities to support them in the response to this opportunity, including helping in the mobilization of funds from the World Bank and the Peacebuilding Fund," she added.

The UN mission in the DRC works with the authorities to promote a community integration approach for the former soldiers, Zerrougui said. However, she added, this integration should not be based on allying ex-combatants with the security forces because in the previous years, such practices only led to the degradation of their capabilities, as well as stimulated the creation of illegal armed groups.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been suffering from instability since the mid-1990s, when the country became mired in conflicts. Even though the Second Congo War, or the Great War of Africa, ended in 2003, clashes continued in the eastern areas of the country, where various rebel groups continue to operate.

Tshisekedi, the leader of DRC opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress, was elected as the new DRC president having won the December 2018 election. He thus replaced Joseph Kabila, who ruled the country for 19 years.

