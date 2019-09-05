UrduPoint.com
Increasing Number Of EEF Participants Shows Growing Interest In Russian Far East - Putin

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:19 PM

The growing number of participants of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) shows growing interest in the Russian Far East, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The growing number of participants of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) shows growing interest in the Russian Far East, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For the fifth time already, heads of major countries of the Asia Pacific region gather in Vladivostok [for the EEF], as well as major investors, businesspersons, pubic members and experts. We have over 8,500 participants from 65 countries this year, which is over two times more that during the first edition of the forum.

We see it as convincing evidence of growing interest in the Far East and the cooperation opportunities that it offers," Putin said at a plenary session of the EEF.

"Please, use these opportunities. Study them once again. These are not promises, this is practice that is already being implemented," the Russian president added.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

