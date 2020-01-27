UrduPoint.com
'Increasingly Likely' Republicans To Back Bolton Testimony In Impeachment Trial - Romney

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:51 PM

'Increasingly Likely' Republicans to Back Bolton Testimony in Impeachment Trial - Romney

It is increasingly likely that a group of Republican senators will back a decision to hear testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, Senator Mitt Romney told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) It is increasingly likely that a group of Republican senators will back a decision to hear testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, Senator Mitt Romney told reporters on Monday.

"I think at this stage it's pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony... I think it's increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton," Romney, a Republican from Utah, said.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing Bolton's unpublished book, that Trump told him in August of 2019 about his intention to continue freezing $391 million of approved military aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian officials agreed to open an investigation for corruption into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a separate statement on Monday, US Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, said reports about Bolton's book strengthen the case to call witnesses in the impeachment trial. Collins said the revealing information has prompted a number of conversations among her colleagues.

Bolton said he, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, had repeatedly attempted to convince the president to release the aid to Ukraine, however, Trump rebuffed their proposals.

