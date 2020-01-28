UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Increasingly Likely' Republicans To Back Bolton Testimony In Impeachment Trial - Romney

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

'Increasingly Likely' Republicans to Back Bolton Testimony in Impeachment Trial - Romney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) At least four Republican senators are leaning towards voting along with Democrats to allow former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, lawmakers said.

"I think at this stage it's pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony ... I think it's increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton," Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, said on Monday.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Bolton in a yet to be published book said Trump told him in August of 2019 about his intention to continue freezing $391 million of approved military aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian officials agreed to open an investigation for corruption into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a separate statement on Monday, US Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, said reports about Bolton's book strengthen the case to call witnesses in the impeachment trial. Collins said the revealing information has prompted a number of conversations among her colleagues.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski in a statement on Twitter on Monday said she is curious to hear Bolton's testimony in the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

She added that she backs having a fair trial and giving members of the Senate the opportunity to decide whether more information in the cases is needed.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters he would support issuing a subpoena to get the manuscript from Bolton's book in order to review whether it should be added as evidence in the trial. Graham also pointed out that if the manuscript is added as evidence, then Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, among others, must also be called upon as witnesses.

Just four Republican Senators would give Senate Democrats enough votes to call on Bolton to testify.

Bolton has said that he, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, had repeatedly attempted to convince the president to release the aid to Ukraine, but Trump rebuffed their proposals.

House prosecutors finished presenting their arguments against Trump on Friday. The Trump defense began its arguments on Saturday and continued on Monday.

The Senate is expected to vote later this week, when arguments wrap up on Tuesday, whether to allow additional witnesses and evidence in the trial.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Scandal Ukraine Vote Twitter Trump New York August Democrats Sunday 2019 From Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

33 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.