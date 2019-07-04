Incumbent Abkhazian Leader Nominated for New Presidential Term by Initiative Group

The Abkhazian Central Election Commission registered on Thursday an initiative group that has nominated incumbent President Raul Khadzhimba as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Abkhazian Central Election Commission registered on Thursday an initiative group that has nominated incumbent President Raul Khadzhimba as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election , a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"An initiative group has been registered. The initiative group nominating Raul Jumkovich Khadzhimba for the presidency includes 15 people," the group's head told reporters.

The Abkhazian presidential election is scheduled for August 25. The Central Election Commission has been registering candidates since June 26.

Seven more initiative groups, which consist of individuals whose purpose is to suggest contenders for presidential races, were registered before Thursday. The list of the presidential hopefuls includes the defense minister's adviser, Oleg Arshba, and former Vice Prime Minister Shamil Adzinba, among others.