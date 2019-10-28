UrduPoint.com
Incumbent Argentine President Macri Congratulates Alberto Fernandez On Winning Election

Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Incumbent president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, congratulated on Sunday his rival, opposition leader Alberto Fernandez, on winning the presidential election.

With 91.21 percent of ballots counted, Fernandez has 47.83 percent of the vote, Macri has 40.66 percent.

"I want to congratulate President-elect Alberto Fernandez," Macri said, addressing the citizens.

He added that he had invited Fernandez to a meeting on Monday.

According to Argentine legislation, the victory in the first round is secured for the candidate who will gain either more than 45 percent of the vote, or more than 40 percent with a 10 percentage points lead over the closest opponent.

