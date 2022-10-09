UrduPoint.com

Incumbent Austrian President Van Der Bellen Leading In First Round Of Election - Exit Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Incumbent Austrian President Van der Bellen Leading in First Round of Election - Exit Poll

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Incumbent Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is leading in the first round of presidential election, receiving a majority of votes, according to provisional data from exit polls after polling stations were closed across Austria.

Projections published by the OE24.tv broadcaster show that Van der Bellen, who has held office since 2016, receives 53-56% of the votes, which allows him to be reelected for his second and last term, avoiding a runoff vote.

The incumbent president is followed by Walter Rosenkranz from the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party, who gets 17-20%, according to the data.

The leader of the Beer Party and punk rocker Dominik Wlazny is in the third place with 8-11% of the votes.

To win the election, a candidate must receive the majority of votes. If no one gets more than 50% of the votes in the first round, the winner is decided in the runoff.

Seven candidates for the Austrian presidency were on the ballot in the election on Sunday. The president of Austria is elected every six years. Although the office of the president has great power under the Austrian Constitution, in practice he is a ceremonial and symbolic figure in the country's political system.

Related Topics

Election Vote Van Austria Sunday 2016 TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

24 hours ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago
 North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Mis ..

North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

1 day ago
 Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel ..

Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel Due to TotalEnergies Strike - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.