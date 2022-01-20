Incumbent Barbados Prime Minister Mottley Secures Landslide Victory in General Election

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will remain in power after a landslide victory of the ruling Barbados Labour Party which won all 30 seats in the House of Assembly, the parliament's lower chamber, according to general election results

The elections were held on Wednesday, with a total of 109 candidates from seven political parties and 10 independents running. In the 2018 elections, Mottley's party received an equivalent majority of the vote, occupying 29 out of 30 parliamentary seats.

"On January 20 we are confident that the people of this nation have spoken with one voice, decisively unanimously and clearly," Mottley said in her victory speech, assuring Barbadians that the victory will enable her government "to lead this country first to safety and then to prosperity."

She stressed that the country is facing a two-year crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, and despite the government's efforts to tackle the pandemic, "there is still much to be done.

Mottley also reaffirmed a commitment to democratic institutions and the independence of Barbados, saying that she will pursue the principle under which Barbadians "shall be friends of all and satellite of none."

Mottley drew international attention last year when she criticized world leaders at the Glasgow climate summit, accusing them of sluggishness and idleness in face of a global climate crisis, calling the Glasgow summit a failure.

Furthermore, in November 2021, the 55th anniversary of Barbados' independence from the United Kingdom, Mottley's government rejected Queen Elizabeth as the head of state, proclaiming a republic with the hereditary monarch of Barbados being replaced by an elected president.

