Incumbent Bibilov Accepts Defeat in 2nd Round of South Ossetian Presidential Election

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The incumbent president of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, acknowledged his defeat in the second round of the presidential election and congratulated the winner, the leader of the opposition Nykhas party Alan Gagloev.

"I think that the election has taken place, you all know the result. I wish Alan Eduardovich to successfully work for the benefit of the people of the Republic of South Ossetia and very much hope that he will succeed in everything," Bibilov said.