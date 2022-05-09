UrduPoint.com

Incumbent Bibilov Accepts Defeat In 2nd Round Of South Ossetian Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Incumbent Bibilov Accepts Defeat in 2nd Round of South Ossetian Presidential Election

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The incumbent president of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, acknowledged his defeat in the second round of the presidential election and congratulated the winner, the leader of the opposition Nykhas party Alan Gagloev.

"I think that the election has taken place, you all know the result. I wish Alan Eduardovich to successfully work for the benefit of the people of the Republic of South Ossetia and very much hope that he will succeed in everything," Bibilov said.

Related Topics

Election All Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

17 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 day ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

1 day ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

1 day ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.