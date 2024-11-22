Open Menu

Incumbent Centre-right Tipped For Return At Irish Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Ireland goes to the polls next week with the outgoing centre-right coalition tipped to return to power, despite opposition rancour at a housing and cost-of-living crisis.

During the last parliamentary term, Simon Harris's centre-right Fine Gael shared power with another centre-right party Fianna Fail, and the role of prime minister rotated between the two party leaders.

The smaller Green Party made up the governing coalition.

The November 29 election is the first since 2020, when Fine Gael, which has been in office since 2011, dropped to third place behind the leftist-nationalist Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the paramilitary IRA group, and Fianna Fail.

But Harris has re-energised his party since he replaced his predecessor Leo Varadkar in April aged just 37 to become Ireland's youngest ever taoiseach (prime minister).

