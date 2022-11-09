- Home
Incumbent Democrat Brian Schatz Wins Senate Race In Hawaii - Reports
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 10:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Democratic Senator Brian Schatz will win reelection in the state of Hawaii, Fox news projected.
As of late Tuesday night, six seats remain in play in the Senate, and Democrats and Republicans each control 47 seats in the Senate.
