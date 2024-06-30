Incumbent Ghazouani well ahead in Mauritania presidential poll

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Incumbent Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani was set to win a comfortable majority in the Mauritanian presidential election, the electoral commision said Sunday, with most of the ballots counted.

Mauritanians voted Saturday to choose between seven candidates vying to lead the sprawling nation, which has largely withstood the tide of jihadism in the region and is set to become a gas producer.

With 90 percent of the votes counted by Sunday afternoon, national election commission Ceni forecast that former general Ghazouani would garner more than 55 percent of votes cast.

That would allow him to comfortably see off rival and human rights campaigner Biram Dah Abeid, who Ceni predicted would win 22 percent of the vote.

Abeid said on Sunday that he would not recognise the results of "Ghazouani's Ceni".

"We will only recognise our own results, and therefore we will take to the streets" to refuse the electoral commission count, he said, although he insisted their response would be "peaceful".

Ghazouani's other main rival, leader of the Islamist Tewassoul party, Hamadi Ould Sid' El Moctar, was currently counted as holding 13 percent of the vote.

He said he would "remain attentive" to any breach of voting regulations.

Overall turnout was estimated at 55 percent.

A 2019 election brought Ghazouani to power, marking the first transition between two elected presidents since independence from France in 1960 and a series of coups from 1978 to 2008.

While the Sahel has in recent years seen a string of military coups and escalating jihadism, particularly in Mali, Mauritania has not seen an attack since 2011.

Ghazouani has made helping the young a key priority in a country of 4.9 million people, where almost three quarters are aged under 35.

The opposition strongly contested the legislative elections a year ago, which were won by Ghazouani's party.

The African Union has sent a team of 27 short-term observers, while the European Union has sent three election experts.

The Mauritanian government has set up a national election monitoring body, which the opposition has denounced as a tool for manipulating the ballot.

Official results were set to be announced late Sunday or Monday.

