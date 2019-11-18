Incumbent Leads Polish Presidential Race With 47% - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Polish President Andrzej Duda currently has the highest probability of winning next year's election, a research survey out on Monday suggested.

The next presidential election is due in spring 2020, and the ruling Law and Justice party said it would nominate Duda. The opposition is still to announce their candidate.

A poll by the Social Changes research laboratory from November 8-12 found that Duda was ahead with the support of 47 percent of the participants, followed by the parliament's opposition deputy speaker, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, with 26 percent.

Robert Biedron, a member of the European Parliament and an LGBT activist, is tied in third place with former Labor Minister Wladyslaw Marcin Kosiniak-Kamysz � both with the support of 9 percent.