Incumbent Moldovan President Dodon Says Certain of Winning Nov 15 Runoff

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who will face off former Prime Minister Maia Sandu in the presidential election runoff on November 15, on Monday expressed confidence that he will secure his second term.

Sandu won the first round with 36.12 percent of the vote, while Dodon gained 32.61 percent.

"The elections showed that the center-left electorate constitutes 55-60 percent of the total number of voters. I am confident that these voters will mobilize and I will win the second round of elections on November 15," Dodon said during a briefing.

At the same time, Dodon congratulated Sandu on making it to the presidential runoff, and called on his rival to apologize for making assumptions that the election was rigged.