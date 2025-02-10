Open Menu

Incumbent Noboa Leads Violence-hit Ecuador's Presidential Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) President Daniel Noboa held a narrow lead in violence-hit Ecuador's election Sunday, amid a fierce challenge from a leftist rival who looked set to force a second-round run-off.

With just under half the votes counted, Noboa was on 45 percent and his nearest rival Luisa Gonzalez was on a much stronger-than-expected 43 percent.

Neither appeared set to garner the 50 percent needed to avoid a head-to-head contest in April.

The election was seen by many as a referendum on the country's stalled economy and on Noboa's hardline security response in the face of record rates of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

In just a few years, cartels vying for control of Pacific ports and lucrative cocaine trading routes to Europe and Asia have transformed Ecuador from one of the safest countries in the world to one of the most dangerous.

During his 15 months in office Noboa has declared a state of emergency, deployed the army to the streets and gathered extraordinary executive powers to curb cartel violence.

He deployed heavily armed soldiers to polling stations across the country on election day, and the land borders with Colombia and Peru were closed.

Both Noboa and Gonzalez were shadowed by a phalanx of special forces, hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2023 election, when a leading candidate was assassinated.

"We're only human, of course, you feel afraid," 47-year-old candidate Gonzalez told AFP from her childhood home on the eve of the vote.

But this time the only election-related infractions were about 20 people cited for breaking a strict three-day alcohol ban.

Just over six million votes have been counted so far -- with about half of all districts reporting -- but it could be some hours before the full tally is known.

Still, Noboa's supporters were in jubilant moods, lighting fireworks in Quito and Guayaquil, the country's two largest cities.

"We came to support the president, we want him to support us and change the country!" said 52-year-old secretary Myriam Medrano on the streets of the capital.

Gonzalez's political mentor -- polarizing exiled former president Rafael Correa -- was also bullish about the prospects of victory.

"We are going to PASS Noboa," he said in a social media post.

