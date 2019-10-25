(@imziishan)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Bolivia's incumbent President Evo Morales won Sunday's presidential election with 47.07 percent of the ballots, the final results released by the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal showed.

Morales secured a 10.56 percent margin over his rival, Carlos Mesa, who gained 36.51 percent, allowing him to avoid the second round of the vote.

The turnout at the election was 88.31 percent.

The data showed that 99.9 percent of the votes have been counted since some ballots have been annulled.

Media have reported, citing an electoral official, that 0.01 percent of the votes have been annulled in the Beni region, where the elections will be held again in November. However, this is believed not to affect the final results.

Morales has already announced his victory on Thursday, while Mesa has rejected the vote results. The situation has prompted unrest in the country with the opposition criticizing vote-counting procedures.