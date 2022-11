(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is winning the presidential race with 82.45% of votes in the snap election, an exit poll published by the Open Society institute of social research showed on Sunday.

