Incumbent Uzbek President Wins New Term With 87.05% of Votes - Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Uzbekistan's incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev won another seven years in office, the Central Election Commission confirmed on Tuesday.

"In particular, the decision confirmed Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev as President-elect of the Republic of Uzbekistan with 87.05 percent of the votes cast by the voters who participated in the election," the commission said.