UrduPoint.com

Indecent To Ask What Russia Ready To Do To Be Liked By West - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 10:46 PM

Indecent to Ask What Russia Ready to Do to Be Liked by West - Lavrov

Demanding Russia to act in such a way as to please Western democracies is unacceptable and contradicts the basic principles of the system of international relations that developed after World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a joint press conference after the meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister and Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Ann Linde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Demanding Russia to act in such a way as to please Western democracies is unacceptable and contradicts the basic principles of the system of international relations that developed after World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a joint press conference after the meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister and Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Ann Linde.

"When you ask so demandingly what Russia is going to do in order for Western democracies to like it, this is indecent. It completely undermines all the foundations on which the very OSCE, which Ms.

Linde represents today, and those foundations on which the entire modern architecture of international relations, which was created after the victory over Nazism in World War II and now has the form of the United Nations, all of whose values are set out in its charter, are based," Lavrov said when asked by Swedish tv whether Russia is ready to do something from its side to fix relations with Western democracies.

The Minister noted that such a mentality, unfortunately, penetrates even into the thoughts and self-perception of always neutral, moderate countries like Sweden and even more into the minds of media representatives.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Europe Sweden World War Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Macron Urges European Commission to Support France ..

Macron Urges European Commission to Support France in Fishing Dispute With UK

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Defense Minister Sees NATO Buildup Near Bo ..

Belarus Defense Minister Sees NATO Buildup Near Border as 'Measures to Prepare f ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Resumes Duties, Will Remain in Hospital to C ..

Biden Resumes Duties, Will Remain in Hospital to Complete Routine Physical - Whi ..

4 minutes ago
 Greece, France to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation ..

Greece, France to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation on Security - Authorities

9 minutes ago
 Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From US in ..

Russian Citizen Nikitin May Be Deported From US in Early December - Lawyer

9 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not t ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognize Putin's Possible 2 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.