Indecent to Ask What Russia Ready to Do to Be Liked by West - Lavrov

Demanding Russia to act in such a way as to please Western democracies is unacceptable and contradicts the basic principles of the system of international relations that developed after World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a joint press conference after the meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister and Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Ann Linde

"When you ask so demandingly what Russia is going to do in order for Western democracies to like it, this is indecent. It completely undermines all the foundations on which the very OSCE, which Ms.

Linde represents today, and those foundations on which the entire modern architecture of international relations, which was created after the victory over Nazism in World War II and now has the form of the United Nations, all of whose values are set out in its charter, are based," Lavrov said when asked by Swedish tv whether Russia is ready to do something from its side to fix relations with Western democracies.

The Minister noted that such a mentality, unfortunately, penetrates even into the thoughts and self-perception of always neutral, moderate countries like Sweden and even more into the minds of media representatives.