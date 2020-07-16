(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Moscow does not see any value in extending cross-border support indefinitely, a tactic used often used by Western countries with an ulterior motive, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In general, over the six years since the creation of the cross-border assistance mechanism, the situation in Syria has fundamentally changed. The Syrian government has regained control of most of the country's territory and is actively supporting its citizens. Therefore, we consider it inappropriate to extend such a 'temporary and emergency measure' indefinitely, a tactic that is increasingly being used not for its intended humanitarian purposes but for political reasons, to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the ministry said.

Moscow has noted the adoption on Saturday of a UN Security Council resolution prolonging the authorization of cross-border humanitarian deliveries into Syria for another 12 months.

Russia, China, and the Dominican Republic abstained from the vote, with Moscow and Beijing choosing this path because other Security Council members blocked their proposed amendments calling for the easing of unilateral sanctions on Damascus.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the decision to block these amendments was "regrettable," adding that there should be no reason for delays in humanitarian assistance reaching the citizens of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The bulk of the humanitarian assistance reaching Syria arrives through the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint on the country's border with Turkey. The United Nations has brought more than 8,000 trucks containing humanitarian aid into Syria through the Turkish border since the start of the year, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in late June.