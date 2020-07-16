UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indefinite Extension Of Syria's Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Inappropriate - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:01 AM

Indefinite Extension of Syria's Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Inappropriate - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Moscow does not see any value in extending cross-border support indefinitely, a tactic used often used by Western countries with an ulterior motive, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In general, over the six years since the creation of the cross-border assistance mechanism, the situation in Syria has fundamentally changed. The Syrian government has regained control of most of the country's territory and is actively supporting its citizens. Therefore, we consider it inappropriate to extend such a 'temporary and emergency measure' indefinitely, a tactic that is increasingly being used not for its intended humanitarian purposes but for political reasons, to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the ministry said.

Moscow has noted the adoption on Saturday of a UN Security Council resolution prolonging the authorization of cross-border humanitarian deliveries into Syria for another 12 months.

Russia, China, and the Dominican Republic abstained from the vote, with Moscow and Beijing choosing this path because other Security Council members blocked their proposed amendments calling for the easing of unilateral sanctions on Damascus.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the decision to block these amendments was "regrettable," adding that there should be no reason for delays in humanitarian assistance reaching the citizens of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The bulk of the humanitarian assistance reaching Syria arrives through the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint on the country's border with Turkey. The United Nations has brought more than 8,000 trucks containing humanitarian aid into Syria through the Turkish border since the start of the year, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in late June.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey China Vote Damascus Beijing Idlib Dominican Republic June Border From Government

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.