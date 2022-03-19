UrduPoint.com

Indefinite Rally Of Transport Workers Costs Spain $663Mln In One Week - Union

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Indefinite Rally of Transport Workers Costs Spain $663Mln in One Week - Union

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) An indefinite strike by transport workers which has been going on in Spain since Monday has led to losses of 600 million Euros ($663 million) over this period, the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Production (FIAB) said.

"The resurgence of actions of the organizers of the transport workers' strike, who have been trying to paralyze the country since last Monday, has had a devastating impact on the entire food supply chain (Primary sector, production, transport and distribution); losses have already reached 600 million euros, it endangers more than 100,000 jobs, especially harms sectors affected by the current inflationary scenario," a FIAB statement read.

According to the organization, the most affected companies include those engaged in the production of perishable goods, such as fish, meat, dairy products, fruits, and others.

Businesses and associations of the Spanish food industry have urged the authorities to end the strike, driven by an increase in gas and diesel prices, the statement read.

For its part, organizers of the strike have pledged to continue until the government takes action on the issue of energey prices.

On Friday, the Spanish Interior Ministry deployed over 23,000 security officers to deal with protesters blocking roads and using violence against drivers not participating in the strike. Several people have been arrested, and around 30 people have been charged, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Spain Gas Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

5 minutes ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

37 minutes ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

56 minutes ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

57 minutes ago
 Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes' in Macron ca ..

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes' in Macron call: Kremlin

53 minutes ago
 3-day spring festival begins in Khanewal

3-day spring festival begins in Khanewal

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>