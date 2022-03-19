Indefinite Rally of Transport Workers Costs Spain $663Mln in One Week - Union

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) An indefinite strike by transport workers which has been going on in Spain since Monday has led to losses of 600 million Euros ($663 million) over this period, the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Production (FIAB) said.

"The resurgence of actions of the organizers of the transport workers' strike, who have been trying to paralyze the country since last Monday, has had a devastating impact on the entire food supply chain (Primary sector, production, transport and distribution); losses have already reached 600 million euros, it endangers more than 100,000 jobs, especially harms sectors affected by the current inflationary scenario," a FIAB statement read.

According to the organization, the most affected companies include those engaged in the production of perishable goods, such as fish, meat, dairy products, fruits, and others.

Businesses and associations of the Spanish food industry have urged the authorities to end the strike, driven by an increase in gas and diesel prices, the statement read.

For its part, organizers of the strike have pledged to continue until the government takes action on the issue of energey prices.

On Friday, the Spanish Interior Ministry deployed over 23,000 security officers to deal with protesters blocking roads and using violence against drivers not participating in the strike. Several people have been arrested, and around 30 people have been charged, the ministry said.