Independence Day of Belarus symbolizes strength resilience of Belarusian people: Minister Industries

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the Independence Day of Belarus symbolizes the strength and resilience of the Belarusian people in their journey towards sovereignty.

The Independence Day of Belarus exemplifies their rich history and cultural heritage, as well as their steadfast commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity, the Minister said.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said while addressing on the 80th Independence Day of Belarus along with the visiting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergey Lukashevich and Ambassador of Belarus, Mr Andrei Metelitsa.

The minister said that on this joyous occasion, Pakistan joins Belarus in celebrating this momentous milestone, reflecting on the achievements and aspirations that unite our nations in solidarity and friendship.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, I extend my warmest congratulations to the visiting First Deputy

Foreign Minister, Mr Lukashevich, and Ambassador of Belarus, Mr Andrei Metelitsa and the friendly people of Belarus.

He said that this year holds special significance as both of the countries commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belarus.

Rana Tanvir said that over these three decades, our bilateral relations have grown, marked by mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests in various fields.

He said that yesterday, “We had the privilege of hosting the 6th round of bilateral political consultations in Islamabad, which reaffirmed our commitment to further enhancing our cooperation in multifaceted fields.

These consultations have laid the foundation for deeper engagement and understanding between our two nations.”

The minister said that Pakistan and Belarus also continue to collaborate closely on regional and international platforms.

Looking ahead, “I am confident that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus will continue to grow stronger.

We have immense potential to expand our collaboration in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges. Together, we can create new opportunities for our peoples for their mutual benefit.”

He said that as “we celebrate this joyous occasion tonight, let us reaffirm our commitment to building bridges of understanding and cooperation between our two nations. Let us seize the opportunities that lie ahead and work hand in hand for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

“I wish the Republic of Belarus continued success, peace, and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergey Lukashevich said that he is grateful to all those people present at the event held on the occasion of the independence of Belarus for participating in the event.

The minister said that he has brought a message of friendship and love to Pakistanis today on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Belarus.

The Ambassador of Belarus, Mr Andrei Metelitsa said on this occasion today is the 80th Independence Day of Belarus, which is a milestone to bring the two countries closer economically and diplomatically.