CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Independent candidate and lawyer Kais Saied has beaten his opponent media tycoon Nabil Karoui in the second round of Tunisia's presidential election on Sunday, media reported, citing exit polls.

According to Mosaiqe FM, Saied secured over 72 percent of the votes, while Karoui won about 27.5 percent.

The radio added that about 60 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots.