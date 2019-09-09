Independent Candidates Win 26 Out of 45 Seats in Moscow City Council - Election Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Independent candidates have won 26 out of 45 seats in the Moscow City Council at the elections held over the weekend, the head of the city election commission, Valentin Gorbunov, said Monday after 100 percent of the ballots had been counted.

"Independent candidates have the most mandates, 26, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation has 13 mandates, a Just Russia and Yabloko have three mandates each," Gorbunov said.

The turnout at the Sunday election reached 21.77 percent, 0.5 percent higher than at the previous election, the head of the commission said.