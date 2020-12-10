UrduPoint.com
Independent Committee Says Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Confirmed To Be Safe, Effective

Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) An Independent Data-Monitoring Committee, which oversees clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, has confirmed the vaccine's safety and efficacy, a member of the committee, Ramil Khabriev said Thursday.

"On behalf of the committee, we can reiterate that the results point to the vaccine being effective and safe," Khabriev, who is a member of the Russian academy of Sciences, said.

According to Khabriev, the vaccine shows 70 percent efficacy after the first stage of vaccination, and close to 99 percent after the second stage.

