Independent Inquiry Co-Chair Says WHO Must Pay Reparations To Congo Sexual Abuse Victims

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Survivors of sexual abuse by World Health Organization humanitarian workers during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 2018 should receive reparations, a co-chair of an independent investigation into the scandal, Julienne Lusenge, said.

On Tuesday, the independent investigation committee published a final report on the review of sexual abuse and exploitation during the response to the Ebola epidemic in DRC. It found that 21 of the alleged perpetrators of serious abuses, including several allegations of rape, were employees of the WHO. Following the report, the director-general of the World Health Organization apologized to the victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.

"So we are now waiting for the WHO to ... provide substantive reparations," Lusenge told the Guardian in an article published on Thursday.

According to Lusenge, the reparations program must meet the real needs of victims of abuse. She also added that a "strong message" had to be sent to those who would abuse women and girls.

"We think it's important that a strong message be sent to all those who might one day embark on humanitarian programs and abuse and exploit girls and women. For us, this is essential. We must make sure this reparations program is properly drawn up and responds to the real needs of the victims," Lusenge said.

Some 30 women came forward last year to accuse WHO employees of sexual exploitation and abuse during the Ebola outbreak in the DRC between 2018 and 2020, prompting the organization to launch a probe. The investigation uncovered over 80 alleged cases of sex abuse, perpetrated by both Congolese workers and foreign WHO staff members.

