Independent International Commission of Inquiry Plan to Visit Ukraine Till Year End - UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine plans to conduct a trip to the country before the end of 2022, United Nations Under Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine continues its work towards accountability for alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, with ongoing investigations in and out of Ukraine," DiCarlo said.

"The commissioners are planning another visit to Ukraine before the end of the year."

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to the military conflict, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying Ukraine with weapons.