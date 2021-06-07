UrduPoint.com
Independent Safety Check Needed At Bangladeshi Island With Rohingya Refugees - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:24 PM

Independent Safety Check Needed at Bangladeshi Island With Rohingya Refugees - Watchdog

International donors, including the United Nations, should promptly begin an independent assessment of safety and disaster preparedness at Bhasan Char a remote Bangladeshi island housing thousands of Rohingya refugees as monsoon season approaches, a prominent rights organization said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) International donors, including the United Nations, should promptly begin an independent assessment of safety and disaster preparedness at Bhasan Char a remote Bangladeshi island housing thousands of Rohingya refugees as monsoon season approaches, a prominent rights organization said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report, dubbed "An Island Jail in the middle of the Sea': Bangladesh's Relocation of Rohingya Refugees to Bhasan Char," saying that the Bangladeshi authorities transferred many refugees to the island camp without receiving their full and informed consent, as well as prevented them from going back to the mainland. With the government seeking to move more refugees to the silt island, humanitarian experts are expressing concerns over the insufficiency of measures to protect them against severe cyclones.

"The Bangladesh government has relocated nearly 20,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island without adequate health care, livelihoods, or protection ... The United Nations and donor governments should urgently call for an independent assessment of the safety, disaster preparedness, and habitability at Bhasan Char during the impending monsoon season and beyond," HRW said in a press release.

Though Bangladesh welcomed numerous Rohingya refugees, an ethnic minority fleeing violence in Myanmar, the authorities have failed to make camp conditions hospitable, thus increasing pressure to relocate the refugees to Bhasan Char.

The rights group went on to say that during the recent visit of a UN delegation to Bhasan Char in late May, thousands of refugees attempted to meet the UN officials to protest living conditions and express the desire to leave the island, thus violating the instructions of the Bangladeshi government not to complain. The attempt led to clashes, leaving several Rohingya injured.

"The Bangladesh government has informed Human Rights Watch in a letter that it had "ensured adequate supply of food along with proper sanitation and medical facilities for Rohingyas on Bhasan Char" and that all relocations were based on informed consent. However, refugees widely disputed these claims," HRW added.

The Bangladeshi authorities began last December to relocate Rohingya to the remote Bhasan Char island in the south of the country from overcrowded camps in the southeastern town of Cox's Bazaar, which currently hosts over 1.1 million refugees. Various international NGOs have consistently expressed concerns that the island is prone to natural disasters, which can pose risks to the people residing there.

