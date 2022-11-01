Independent Senate Candidate Says Idea of Democracy in US 'Complete Fraud'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The affirmations that the United States has democracy is a complete fraud in light of the challenges third party candidates face in trying to run for office, LaRouche independent Senate candidate Diane Sare told Sputnik.

"I want the world to know that the idea of democracy in the United States is a complete fraud," Sare said. "I'm telling you this without saying anything about what happened in 2020, but merely my own experience, what I had to do to get on the ballot, and then a rigged blatantly rigged opinion poll to keep me out of the debate."

Sare, who is running as an independent candidate in New York in a bid to oust US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said in order to get on the ballot she had to get triple the signatures of the Democrats and Republicans. They were only required to get 15,000 signatures in a statewide race, whereas Sare was required to get 45,000 signatures in six weeks.

"They had many minor parties which people have heard of - the Libertarian Party, the Green Party, the Serve America party. Not one minor party succeeded to make this threshold. It was designed to silence debate," she said. "They were frankly very unhappy that I succeeded. I did not pay anyone. I had a full volunteer force and we turned in 66,000 signatures."

Sare said she was the only statewide Independent candidate to make it on the ballot in New York but was excluded from a debate between Schumer and the Republican challenger.

Spectrum news told her she was not invited to the debate because she did not meet the criterion of 15% in the opinion poll. However, Dare said there was a major problem with the surveys.

"Not one of the polls allows the voters to choose Diane Sare," she pointed out.

Sare wrote to the station and said this is rigged, "you must include me. 66,000 people want me in this debate." The station said there is an option to pick "other."

"My name is not 'other.' My name is Diane Sare," she said. "I know personally that two of my petitioners got called by the pollsters and when they said we're voting for Diane Sare, they were told that's not an option."

Sare said regardless of the results she is not going to disappear as a political voice.

"This fight is not going to go away. My point of this campaign is to win the policy. And I intend to win the policy, whether I'm in the Senate or whether I'm not," she said.

US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast ballots in the midterm elections, with the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hanging in the balance. 35 of the 100 seats in the US Senate - and all 435 House seats - are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

"If Republicans don't take the majority of the seats, I'm afraid the lunatic wing of the Democratic Party will see this as a mandate to continue their insane policies, first of all," Sare concluded. "If the Republicans do take the majority, then we perhaps have an opportunity for change but I really fear that change is not going to be made through the electoral process, but through the citizenry, raising their voices and forcing our so-called representatives to actually represent us."

According to recent polling, Republicans appear well-positioned to take the US House while the battle for control of the Senate is expected to come down to the wire and may hinge on the outcome of six tight races.