Independent Turkish Lawmaker Yilmaz To Lead Newly Established Political Party

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:16 PM

A new opposition political party, the Renewal Party, has been established in Turkey, chairman and one of the party's founders Ozturk Yilmaz told Sputnik on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) A new opposition political party, the Renewal Party, has been established in Turkey, chairman and one of the party's founders Ozturk Yilmaz told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Yilmaz previously served as an independent member of parliament after being expelled from the Republican People's Party, Turkey's leading opposition party, back in 2018 for demanding that the Muslim call to prayer be conducted in the Turkish language.

"Turkey has long needed innovation and a new party must bring it because the political and bureaucratic system has collapsed. In 18 years, the Turkish government [of the ruling Justice and Development Party] has wiped out democracy, weakened parliament, created a one-man system, and destroyed public consent," Yilmaz commented.

The lawmaker called on the Turkish opposition to mount a sterner resistance against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has served as the country's ruler since 2014.

"The opposition today works, essentially, to support the president. It is a club of losers. The leaders of the opposition parties, while losing, strengthen their position within the parties, and they have no motivation to become the ruling party. In this situation, neither the ruling party nor the opposition, can give anything to the country," the new Renewal Party chairman said.

Yilmaz said that his party would look to expand freedom in Turkey and enact significant judicial reforms. Should the party get into power, Yilmaz added that he would pursue friendly relations with other international powers, rather than fostering confrontation.

