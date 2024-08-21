Index Exchange campaign "Ab ki Baar Hundi Pe waar" against illegal money transfer

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 August, 2024) Index Exchange organized a significant event in Dubai aimed at promoting legal money transfers from the UAE to Pakistan. The event was part of the ongoing Index Exchange campaign titled "Ab Ki Baar, Hundi Pe Waar," which is focused on encouraging the use of formal and legal channels for remittances rather than illegal methods like Hundi.

The Chief Guest at the event was Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

In his address, Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized the importance of using legal means for money transfer, highlighting how such practices contribute to the stability and growth of Pakistan's economy.

He commended Index Exchange for their initiative, stating that campaigns like these are crucial for educating the Pakistani community about the benefits of legal remittances.



The event saw a large turnout from the Pakistani business community in the UAE, who expressed strong support for the campaign.

Speakers at the event discussed the risks associated with illegal Hundi transactions and the advantages of using legal channels for sending money to Pakistan.

The event concluded with an interactive session where the attendees discussed the role of legal remittances in strengthening Pakistan's economy.

The gathering marked a collective commitment from the Pakistani community to support and promote legal money transfers, ensuring a positive impact on Pakistan's financial system.