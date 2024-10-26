India 81-1 in fight to deny New Zealand historic series win

(@FahadShabbir)

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) India were 81-1 in pursuit of a daunting 359 in the second Test on Saturday as they fought to deny New Zealand a historic series win.

The Black Caps fumbled to 255 all out inside the first hour of play on a turning pitch after resuming day three at 198-5, leaving India a glimmer of hope in Pune.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 46 including three fours and three sixes, and Shubman Gill, on 22, were batting at the lunch break.

The duo built India's innings after spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed Rohit Sharma for eight with the opener caught at short-leg.

The highest successful Test chase for India at home was 387 against England at Chennai in 2008.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 and have never won a Test series in India.

India spinners Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets between them, with Jadeja claiming three of the five to fall on Saturday morning.

Glenn Phillips hit an unbeaten 48 after starting the day on nine.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell added 11 to his overnight 30 before being bowled by Jadeja.

Jadeja soon got Santner for four and Ravichandran Ashwin took down Tim Southee for a duck.

The innings ended with the run-out of William O'Rourke, leaving Phillips stranded after a knock of four fours and two sixes.

Skipper Tom Latham top-scored with 86.

Left-arm spinner Santner put New Zealand firmly in the driving seat on day two with 7-53 to bowl out India for 156.

India are staring at their first home Test series loss since December 2012, when Alastair Cook's England beat them 2-1 in a four-match series.