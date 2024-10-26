Open Menu

India 81-1 In Fight To Deny New Zealand Historic Series Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

India 81-1 in fight to deny New Zealand historic series win

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) India were 81-1 in pursuit of a daunting 359 in the second Test on Saturday as they fought to deny New Zealand a historic series win.

The Black Caps fumbled to 255 all out inside the first hour of play on a turning pitch after resuming day three at 198-5, leaving India a glimmer of hope in Pune.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 46 including three fours and three sixes, and Shubman Gill, on 22, were batting at the lunch break.

The duo built India's innings after spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed Rohit Sharma for eight with the opener caught at short-leg.

The highest successful Test chase for India at home was 387 against England at Chennai in 2008.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 and have never won a Test series in India.

India spinners Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets between them, with Jadeja claiming three of the five to fall on Saturday morning.

Glenn Phillips hit an unbeaten 48 after starting the day on nine.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell added 11 to his overnight 30 before being bowled by Jadeja.

Jadeja soon got Santner for four and Ravichandran Ashwin took down Tim Southee for a duck.

The innings ended with the run-out of William O'Rourke, leaving Phillips stranded after a knock of four fours and two sixes.

Skipper Tom Latham top-scored with 86.

Left-arm spinner Santner put New Zealand firmly in the driving seat on day two with 7-53 to bowl out India for 156.

India are staring at their first home Test series loss since December 2012, when Alastair Cook's England beat them 2-1 in a four-match series.

Related Topics

India Washington Pune Chennai Lead Mitchell Santner December All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against ..

Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against England

33 minutes ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

12 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

12 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

12 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

12 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

12 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago

More Stories From World