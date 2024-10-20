India adds Washington Sundar for New Zealand Tests

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar was added to the squad for the final two Tests against New Zealand, team chiefs said Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has said he was proud of his team for battling back from their lowest home total of 46 to make a match of the first Test against New Zealand, despite going down to an eight-wicket defeat on Sunday.

Left-hander Sundar, 25, last played Test cricket in 2021 when he covered for spin champion Ravindra Jadeja who was injured.

The second Test begins on Thursday in Pune. The third is on November 1 in Mumbai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.