India Admits Friendly Fire Downed Helicopter In Occupied Kashmir Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

India admits friendly fire downed helicopter in Occupied Kashmir clash

He Indian Air Force confirmed for the first time on Friday that it shot down one of its own helicopters in February over Occupied Kashmir, killing all six on board

New Delhi (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indian Air Force confirmed for the first time on Friday that it shot down one of its own helicopters in February over Occupied Kashmir, killing all six on board.

"A court of inquiry was completed and it was our mistake that our missile hit our chopper," said the head of the Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria.

"We will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in the future," he told reporters.

The military helicopter crashed on February 27 as Indian and Pakistani aircraft engaged in dogfights over Occupied Kashmir in their most serious military skirmish in years.

The Indian military at the time gave no reason for the helicopter crash although media reports cited unnamed sources as saying itwas friendly fire.

Confusion still surrounds how many other aircraft were shot down.

