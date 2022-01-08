UrduPoint.com

India Adopts 7-Day Quarantine For Arriving Travelers Starting January 11 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 12:50 AM

India Adopts 7-Day Quarantine for Arriving Travelers Starting January 11 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The Indian Health Ministry on Friday adopted new guidelines for all people arriving to the country with stricter COVID-19 measures, including a compulsory seven-day quarantine.

"All travellers (including those 2% who were selected for random testing on arrival and were found negative) will undergo home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India" the new guidelines published on the website read.

The new measures will come into effect on January 11. The ministry has upheld the previously introduced rules adding new measures.

Among other measures, travelers will have to submit the information in a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal about countries visited in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to India.

Before boarding a plane, travelers will have to present the submitted form, and to undergo PCR testing upon the arrival to the country. In the event of positive results of testing, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing and travelers should be put to isolation at home or in hospitals.

Since January 1, the number of COVID-19 infections has drastically increased in India. The ministry said that the increase in cases was most likely due to the spread of the Omicron variant. In the last 24-hours, 371,363 new coronavirus cases were detected in the country. In total, the number of infection in India was 35.2 million people, over 34.3 million people recovered form the disease and 483,178 died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

