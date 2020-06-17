India Against Attempts to Revise History of World War II - Russian Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) India opposes attempts to revise the history of World War II and its results, which is confirmed by New Delhi's annual support for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said on Wednesday.

The resolution on eliminating the glorification of Nazism, proposed by Russia, was approved last December by a recorded vote of 133 states in favor, while 52 states decided to abstain from voting. The United States and Ukraine voted against the adoption of the resolution.

"Of course, India is against attempts to revise this history and to somehow devalue or denigrate the significance of Victory. It is no coincidence that India has been supporting for years the UNGA resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism," Kudashev told reporters.

According to the ambassador, New Delhi shares Moscow's understanding of the significance of Victory Day and shares its assessments and approach to the need to care for the outcome of World War II, for the parameters of the post-war world, one of the results of which was the UN.

The diplomat also added that 75 Indian soldiers would arrive in Moscow to take part in the Victory Day Parade on June 24.

"Indian troops will take part in the Victory Parade. Regardless of whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi finds time to participate in the celebrations in Moscow, this gesture already says a lot. It means that India shares with us the significance of the victory, shares the inadmissibility of rewriting the results of the Second World War and denigrating the significance of the victory over fascism," Kudashev added.

The parade was originally scheduled for May 9 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Later in the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the parade to be held on June 24.