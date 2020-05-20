UrduPoint.com
India Air Travel To Resume After Two-month Pandemic Shutdown: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:24 PM

Domestic air travel will resume in India on May 25 after a two-month shutdown introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a top minister announced Wednesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Domestic air travel will resume in India on May 25 after a two-month shutdown introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a top minister announced Wednesday.

"All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

The government halted all domestic and international flights on March 25 as it started a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

No indication was given on when international travel would resume.

