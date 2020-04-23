UrduPoint.com
India Allocates About $2Bln To COVID-19 Fight - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:05 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the allocation of 150 billion rupees (about $2 billion) to support the national health system in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the allocation of 150 billion rupees (about $2 billion) to support the national health system in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government press service said on Thursday.

Half of these funds will be spent on urgent measures and the remaining half is earmarked for medium-term purposes up to four years.

The coronavirus response package includes the creation of special health institutions and laboratories to fight against COVID-19; procurement of medical equipment, drugs, insurance for medical personnel and grants for research programs; and measures to support states and union territories.

The number of people who contracted COVID-19 in India has increased by about 1,400 over the past 24 hours bringing the tally to 21,393. A total of 4,257 patients have recovered, 681 have died of the disease and one coronavirus carrier has left the country.

