UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Always Treated South Asian Neighbours With Hegemonic Attitude: Global Times

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:41 PM

India always treated South Asian neighbours with hegemonic attitude: Global Times

India, considering itself as a "big brother," has always treated its South Asian neighbours with a hegemonic attitude. It has taken an expansionist and offensive stance on the territorial boundary disputes. It has also forcibly included all disputed border areas into its own national territory

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :India, considering itself as a "big brother," has always treated its South Asian neighbours with a hegemonic attitude. It has taken an expansionist and offensive stance on the territorial boundary disputes. It has also forcibly included all disputed border areas into its own national territory.

By doing so it has unilaterally expanded its territory by marking the map. This has led to the deterioration of India's relations with almost all its neighboring countries, according to an article published by Global Times here on Tuesday.

On July 27, the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal held a COVID-19 combat conference via video link. The webinar, proposed by China and positively responded by other three countries, was China's first with some South Asian neighbours focusing on COVID-19 fight.

During the video conference, the four countries consolidated a consensus of solidarity against COVID-19 with a decisive decision to battle the virus and gradually promote cross-border trade with "fast-track channels" for personnel and "green channels" for logistics. They also championed the World Health Organization for its leading role to battle the raging pandemic. China made a special commitment to extend aid in public health sectors of the other three countries, while promised to increase availability of the vaccines to them when the vaccines are readily available.

In addition to facilitating the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional Connectivity Network, China also supports the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan in order to strengthen the deeper connections between the four countries and the Central Asian countries.

Despite the positive tone the conference means for the region, India media was having a sour grape. Some claimed China was duplicating India's South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation conference held on March 15.

They said China is striving for more diplomatic space in South Asia while some said China is playing geopolitics by helping regional countries fight the coronavirus. However, India didn't sit back in the face of this deadly pandemic, either.

Given India's border tensions with both Nepal and China, New Delhi was actually concerning that it was absent in Beijing's direct talk to Islamabad, Kabul and Kathmandu.

Moreover, India has taken the conference with preset geopolitical prejudice. China said that cooperation among the four countries should uphold the concepts that "neighbors wish each other well" and "having good neighbors is good fortune." But India interprets this as an "insinuation" that India is not a "good neighbour" for South Asian countries.

India also regards South Asia and the Indian Ocean as its own "sphere of influence." It views others entering it as outsider interference. New Delhi also thinks that economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries is an "erosion" of India's power.

This is a big step backward from the accords of the ninth BRICS summit held on September 5, 2017 in Xiamen, where Chinese President Xi Jinping met Modi.

At that meeting, Xi expressed the hope that India could view China's development in a correct and rational manner, and that both countries should insist on basic judgment to see each others' development as opportunities, but not threats.

As a populous country, India is becoming an epicenter of COVID-19. In this case, how can India realize interconnection with its neighboring countries? And how can it resume work as soon as possible?French President Emmanuel Macron once said in his discussion with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about responses to COVID-19 that "the urgency is for cohesion." These words are also applicable to India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Prime Minister World China CPEC Xiamen Beijing New Delhi Kathmandu Nepal March July September Border 2017 Media All From Asia Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

31 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

3 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

3 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.