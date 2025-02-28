India And EU To Finalise Free Trade Agreement By Year-end
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) India will finalise a "mutually beneficial" free trade deal with the European Union by the end of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday after meeting with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
"We have asked our teams to work out a mutually beneficial bilateral free trade agreement by the end of this year," Modi said in New Delhi.
Von der Leyen, who is on a two-day visit to India with her college of commissioners, is seeking to hedge against souring relations with the United States and said they were "expecting a lot from our trade negotiators".
Deeper access to India's rapidly expanding market was at the top of the delegation's agenda, and the EU chief looked visibly pleased after her meeting with Modi and his ministers.
The EU is already India's largest trading partner, accounting for 124 billion Euros ($130 billion) worth of trade in goods in 2023 -- more than 12 percent of total Indian trade, according to Brussels.
