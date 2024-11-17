Open Menu

India And Nigeria Renew Ties As Modi Visits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu met to renew what they called the "strategic partnership" between the giants of Asia and Africa on Sunday.

Nigeria's capital Abuja was Modi's first stop in a tour that will take the Indian premier on to the G20 summit in Brazil, and to Guyana.

The visit was billed by New Delhi as a meeting of the largest democracy in the world and the largest in Africa, "natural partners" as both push for a more central role in world affairs.

Modi was welcomed to the Nigerian presidency by a military pipe band and honour guard, before entering closed door talks with Tinubu and senior officials at his Aso Rock residence.

"Our cooperation is very strong and there are many new possibilities as well for us to take our cooperation forward," Modi said in preliminary remarks as talks got underway.

"As we just said, we have always worked together to address challenges such as terrorism, separatism, piracy and drug trafficking."

Tinubu conferred on Modi the Nigerian honour Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, congratulated him on India's democratic credentials and pledged to work together on the "basis of mutual respect and a shared mission".

