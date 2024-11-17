India And Nigeria Renew Ties As Modi Visits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu met to renew what they called the "strategic partnership" between the giants of Asia and Africa on Sunday.
Nigeria's capital Abuja was Modi's first stop in a tour that will take the Indian premier on to the G20 summit in Brazil, and to Guyana.
The visit was billed by New Delhi as a meeting of the largest democracy in the world and the largest in Africa, "natural partners" as both push for a more central role in world affairs.
Modi was welcomed to the Nigerian presidency by a military pipe band and honour guard, before entering closed door talks with Tinubu and senior officials at his Aso Rock residence.
"Our cooperation is very strong and there are many new possibilities as well for us to take our cooperation forward," Modi said in preliminary remarks as talks got underway.
"As we just said, we have always worked together to address challenges such as terrorism, separatism, piracy and drug trafficking."
Tinubu conferred on Modi the Nigerian honour Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, congratulated him on India's democratic credentials and pledged to work together on the "basis of mutual respect and a shared mission".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi attends World Maritime Equipment Conference in Fuzhou, China5 minutes ago
-
Silent humming protests shake COP29, climate activists demand climate justice25 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi batters Philippines' most populous island35 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 26 dead, 59 missing after Israeli air strike1 hour ago
-
Russian exiled opposition to stage major anti-war protest2 hours ago
-
Power cuts as Russian missiles pound Ukraine's energy grid2 hours ago
-
New Zealand win revives France on their road to 2027 World Cup2 hours ago
-
Israel hits Gaza,Lebanon in deadly strikes2 hours ago
-
Senegal heads to polls as new leaders eye parliamentary win3 hours ago
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi batters Philippines' most populous island4 hours ago
-
Trump revives 'peace through strength,' but meaning up to debate5 hours ago
-
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli army warning5 hours ago