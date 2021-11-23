India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies: parliament

The Indian government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital currency when lawmakers return next week, the parliament announced Tuesday

The proposed bill "seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses", according to parliament's bulletin of upcoming business.