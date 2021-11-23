UrduPoint.com

India Announces Bill To Ban Cryptocurrencies: Parliament

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:35 PM

India Announces Bill To Ban Cryptocurrencies: Parliament

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Indian government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital Currency when lawmakers return next week, the parliament announced Tuesday.

The proposed bill "seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses", according to parliament's bulletin of upcoming business.

