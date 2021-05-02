UrduPoint.com
India Announces Week-Long Lockdown In Entire Haryana State Starting May 3

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) India's Haryana state government made the decision to enforce a week-long lockdown in the whole state starting May 3 amid the recent COVID-19 surge.

"From May 3, there will be a 7-day long lockdown in the entire state," Anil Vij, Haryana's Home and Health Minister, was cited as saying by Hindustan Times.

Earlier in the week, Vij announced weekend lockdowns in nine of the state's districts. The restrictions were expected to be lifted by Monday morning.

According to the local health authorities, there are over 102,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Haryana.

On Sunday, the state recorded the maximum daily increase in deaths due to coronavirus with 125 fatalities.

In total, there have been more than 500,000 cases of infection and 4,000 deaths reported in Haryana since the start of the pandemic.

India has the world's second highest number of reported COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the country's Health Ministry, there have been over 19.5 million confirmed cases of infection, the death toll reached 215,000 people. The international community has pledged to provide medical support to India in an attempt to deal with the health crisis.

