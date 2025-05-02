India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) India approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reassess the loans given to Pakistan, an International news agency reported on Friday.

An Indian government official told the international news agency Reuters that India urged the IMF to review the financial assistance provided to Pakistan, although no further details of this request have been disclosed.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister’s advisor, Khurram Shehzad, speaking to a foreign news agency, stated that the IMF program is progressing in the right direction and that the recent IMF review was successfully completed.

Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout package from the IMF last year, and in March 2025, it also received a $1.

3 billion Climate Resilience Loan.

Thanks to these aid programs, the country’s $350 billion economy is moving toward stability, and the risk of default has been averted.

India’s demand has emerged amid ongoing tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack.

According to the news agency, India identified three individuals involved in the attack, two of whom are claimed to be Pakistani nationals.

However, Pakistan denied the Indian allegations and called for an impartial investigation into the incident.