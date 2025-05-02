India Approaches IMF To Reassess Loans Given To Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 08:02 PM
An International news agency reports that India urged IMF to review financial assistance provided to Pakistan, although no further details of this request have been disclosed
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) India approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reassess the loans given to Pakistan, an International news agency reported on Friday.
An Indian government official told the international news agency Reuters that India urged the IMF to review the financial assistance provided to Pakistan, although no further details of this request have been disclosed.
Pakistan’s Finance Minister’s advisor, Khurram Shehzad, speaking to a foreign news agency, stated that the IMF program is progressing in the right direction and that the recent IMF review was successfully completed.
Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout package from the IMF last year, and in March 2025, it also received a $1.
3 billion Climate Resilience Loan.
Thanks to these aid programs, the country’s $350 billion economy is moving toward stability, and the risk of default has been averted.
India’s demand has emerged amid ongoing tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack.
According to the news agency, India identified three individuals involved in the attack, two of whom are claimed to be Pakistani nationals.
However, Pakistan denied the Indian allegations and called for an impartial investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pakistan
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
More Stories From World
-
India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pakistan26 seconds ago
-
Indian journalist Archana Tiwari exposes shocking details of Pahalgam false flag operation33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands ready, AJK minister warns India amid massive pro-army rallies1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat discusses ways to boost engagement within EU media landscape2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade with CIS countries reaches $6 billion9 hours ago
-
Afghanistan’s socio-economic crisis deepens amid crackdown on women’s rights: UN10 hours ago
-
US urges India, Pakistan to seek 'responsible solution' as tensions escalate over Kashmir attack10 hours ago
-
Pakistan's UN Ambassador discusses with UN chief 'evolving' security situation in South Asia11 hours ago
-
UN Security Council 'monitoring closely' India-Pakistan tensions, may meet soon: Council president18 hours ago
-
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam1 day ago
-
Pakistani intending pilgrims to experience best-ever Hajj facilities in 2025: DG Hajj Mission1 day ago
-
Pakistani envoy to US urges Trump to help prevent war between India & Pakistan2 days ago