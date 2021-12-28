UrduPoint.com

India Approves Domestic, US COVID-19 Vaccines, Molnupiravir Anti-Viral - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday the approval of a new domestic vaccine, a Novavax vaccine and an anti-viral drug protecting against COVID-19.

"Congratulations India. Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: CORBEVAX vaccine, COVOVAX vaccine, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation," Mandaviya said on Twitter.

CORBEVAX is the third domestically developed COVID-19 drug and the first India's RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. COVOVAX is the US COVID-19 vaccine developed by biotechnology company Novavax.

"Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease," the politician also said.

India also uses two domestic vaccines: virus-based Covaxin and DNA plasmid-based ZyCoV-D; Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield; the Russian Sputnik V vaccine; and the US vaccine manufactured by Moderna.

Since March 2020, the total number of infected people in India exceeded 34.7 million with more than 34.2 million recovered. The death toll reached more than 480,000.

A viral spike protein contains a receptor-binding domain (RBD), which is a main part of a virus, allowing it to dock to body receptors causing an infection.

