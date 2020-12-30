India Approves Exports of Domestically-Produced Akash Missiles - Defense Minister

India on Wednesday greenlighted exports of domestically-made Akash surface-to-air missiles and created a special committee to facilitate similar approvals in the future, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) India on Wednesday greenlighted exports of domestically-made Akash surface-to-air missiles and created a special committee to facilitate similar approvals in the future, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

"The Cabinet chaired by PM [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi today approved the export of Akash Missile System and a Committee for faster Approvals has been created," Singh tweeted.

The minister mentioned that India is boosting its capabilities to manufacture a "wide variety" of defense platforms and missiles under its Atma Nirbhar Bharat policy, making India more self-reliant.

The Akash missile, which is almost entirely Indian-made and developed, has been in production since 2009. Akash is capable of striking targets at distances of up to 18 miles away and is able to destroy both aircraft and other missiles.

The minister mentioned that the export version will differ from the system that is currently deployed in the Indian military.

"So far, Indian defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was minimal," Singh added.

The minister also said that New Delhi aims to export $5 billion worth of defense equipment and improve relations with foreign partners.