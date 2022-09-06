UrduPoint.com

India Approves Its First Nasal Vaccine For Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19

India approved a locally developed, needle-free and nasally administered Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Tuesday, in a boost to the country's homegrown pharmaceutical industry

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :India approved a locally developed, needle-free and nasally administered Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Tuesday, in a boost to the country's homegrown pharmaceutical industry.

The new inoculation was developed by Bharat Biotech, the makers of another intravenous vaccine that was greenlit by the World Health Organization last November.

India's drug regulator gave the new product emergency authorisation on Tuesday, which will allow it to be used as a Primary dose by any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adult, but not as a booster.

"This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic," health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Bharat Biotech conducted third-phase trials in 14 sites around India and found that its safety was "highly comparable" to other vaccines, the company said in a statement.

Development data would be submitted to peer-reviewed journals and released publicly, the statement added.

"Despite the lack of demand for COVID-19 vaccines, we continued product development in intra nasal vaccines to ensure that we are well prepared with platform technologies for future infectious diseases," Bharat Biotech chair Krishna Ella said.

It remains unclear when the product will be available for public use, with the company saying it would be rolled out in "due course".

The announcement comes two days after China launched the world's first inhalable Covid vaccine, Convidecia Air, which is administered through a nebuliser.

India was hit by a devastating spike in Covid cases last year that brought its health care system close to collapse, with oxygen supplies running out and patients struggling to source medicine from depleted pharmacies.

More than 200,000 people died within a few weeks, according to official figures, though experts believe the real toll is several times higher.

India has since administered more than two billion vaccine doses, fully inoculating more than two-thirds of its 1.4 billion population.

Related Topics

India World China Twitter Company Died November From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

1 minute ago
 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

1 minute ago
 Air Traffic to US Halted Due to Glitch in Radar Sy ..

Air Traffic to US Halted Due to Glitch in Radar System - Reports

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses contempt plea again ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses contempt plea against Fawad Chaudhry

1 minute ago
 Tokyo Says Moscow's Withdrawal From Deal on Facili ..

Tokyo Says Moscow's Withdrawal From Deal on Facilitated Visits to Kurils 'Unacce ..

10 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Karachi visits Mazar-e -Quaid, mar ..

Corps Commander Karachi visits Mazar-e -Quaid, martyrs' graves to pay homage

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.