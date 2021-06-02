UrduPoint.com
India Approves Mass Media Cooperation Pact Among SCO Member States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:57 PM

The Indian government on Wednesday gave its approval for signing and ratification of an agreement on Cooperation in the field of Mass Media among all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Indian government on Wednesday gave its approval for signing and ratification of an agreement on Cooperation in the field of Mass Media among all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

The pact was signed among the SCO member states in June 2019.

According to an official statement, the agreement shall promote equal and mutually beneficial cooperation among associations in the field of mass media. Each side shall, on the basis of reciprocity, facilitate the activities thereby ensuring equity.

The agreement would provide an opportunity for the SCO member states to share best practices and new innovations in the field of mass media, added the statement.

The multilateral pact aims at creation of favorable conditions for wide and mutual distribution of information through mass media in order to further deepen the knowledge about the lives of the peoples of their states.

Another objective is to encourage the exchange of experience and specialists in the field of mass media, provide mutual assistance in training media professionals and encourage cooperation among the educational and scientific-research institutions and organizations operating in this field.

It also aims at enhancing cooperation among the editorial offices of mass media of their states, as well as among the relevant ministries, agencies and organizations working in the field of mass media.

