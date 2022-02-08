India Approves Production of Vaccine Against Omicron Strain for Testing Purposes

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) India's medical regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, has approved a request by the Serum Institute of India to produce a vaccine against the Omicron coronavirus strain for studying, testing and analyzing purposes.

"With reference to your request, please read this authorization for the production of SARS-CoV-2 RS (COVID-19) nanoparticle protein vaccine with recombinant spike protein (Omicron strain) for studying, testing and analysis in accordance with the provisions of the New Drugs Regulations and the 2019 clinical trials for the production of test batches of the drugs / medicines mentioned in it," the regulator's order reads.

In December, 2021, the Serum Institute of India and the US pharmaceutical company Novavax started working on a vaccine against the Omicron coronavirus strain.

In January, they requested permission from the Indian authorities to produce the vaccine for testing purposes.

Vaccination campaign began in India in mid-January, 2021. Doctors, police officers and representatives of emergency services became the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Then, the authorities started to vaccinate those over 50 years old and with concomitant diseases. On May 1, 2021, all residents of India over 18 years were allowed to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Adolescents over 15 years old started to receive COVID-19 vaccines from January, 2022.

India remains the world's second worst-hit country in terms of confirmed cases behind the United States. According to the latest data from the Indian Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has exceeded 42 million. Over 40 million have recovered, and 502,874 have died.