India Approves Rapid COVID-19 Self-Testing Device - Manufacturer

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Indian molecular biology firm Mylab Discovery Solutions said on Thursday that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) granted authorization to its original antigen testing kit for home use that can diagnose COVID-19 in just 15 minutes.

"It will available in medical stores in a week. It is a home testing kit that can test in 2 minutes and the results will come in 15 minutes. Its price will be 250 rupees [$3.4]," the company's director, Sujeet Jain, said.

According to the ICMR guidelines, only symptomatic individuals and persons who have been in immediate contact with the infected should use the device.